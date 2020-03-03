Overview

Dr. John Losurdo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital



Dr. Losurdo works at University Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.