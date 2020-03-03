Dr. John Losurdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losurdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Losurdo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Losurdo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital
Locations
Chicago Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Losurdo is an outstanding doctor who is dedicated to his patients. He has been my doctor for over twenty years in which he has provided the utmost in patient care. I would highly recommend his expertise. HE IS THE BEST!
About Dr. John Losurdo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
