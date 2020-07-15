Overview

Dr. John Losee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Losee works at Urologic Surgeons of Washington in Washington, DC with other offices in Beckley, WV and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.