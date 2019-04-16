Dr. Loscalzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Loscalzo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Loscalzo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Loscalzo works at
Locations
Hematology-oncology Associates of Western Suffolk PC24 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-6752
Consolation Nh Inc111 Beach Dr, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 417-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loscalzo takes time to listen and answer all questions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Loscalzo, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
