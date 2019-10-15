Dr. John Lorenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lorenz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
View Pointe Counseling1101 N Royal Ave, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 402-0020
- Deaconess Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
When I came to see Dr. Lorenz over a year ago, I was seeking a better environment than what I have been accustomed to locally. I was not sure at that time, but recently, after a couple hospitalizations, I have witnessed his careful adjustments to the medicines and I no longer doubt his abilities in these matters. I like the calm and personal demeanor which Dr. Lorenz uses to process the information given and he does listen. I've known some very good doctors in my time. I have put my mental health in the good doctor's hands and I feel confident I have made the right choice. He was able to get my insurance to cover a medication which was not covered in the formulary, also. It seems to be a good fit for me so far. I hope Dr. Lorenz continues to work, since our area is in need of mental health physicians. I can tell he is sincere and cares about me personally.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
