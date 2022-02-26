Dr. Lopshire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lopshire, MD
Dr. John Lopshire, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Visiting Physicians Association9001 Wesleyan Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 497-5530
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-0500
- MultiPlan
My older sister and I have been patients of doctor Lopshire for six months now. He’s very accommodating and considerate. When I have a question or concerns he and his nurse respond promptly to our needs.
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lopshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopshire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopshire.
