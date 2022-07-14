Dr. John Lopez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lopez, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lopez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Lakeside Dental Care4920 S Alma School Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 672-2105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very friendly and made sure to answer all of my questions.
About Dr. John Lopez, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1033696620
