Dr. John Lopera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Lopera works at Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach East, FL in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.