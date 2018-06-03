Dr. John Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Loomis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Loomis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Loomis works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loomis?
Very nice bedside manner....couldnt have asked for better care while in hospital.. Great Dr.
About Dr. John Loomis, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1558756924
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Texas Southern Universty
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loomis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loomis works at
Dr. Loomis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.