Dr. John Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center



Dr. Long works at Associated Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.