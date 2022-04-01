Overview

Dr. John Loh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Loh works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.