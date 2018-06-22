See All General Dentists in San Diego, CA
Dr. John Lofthus, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Lofthus, DDS

Dentistry
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Lofthus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA.

Dr. Lofthus works at Torrey Pines Periodontal & Implant Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Torrey Pines Periodontal & Implant Center
    8899 University Center Ln Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 459-4364
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bite Adjustment
Bone Grafting
Chronic Periodontitis
Bite Adjustment
Bone Grafting
Chronic Periodontitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Gingivostomatitis Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lofthus?

    Jun 22, 2018
    Wonderful practice. Front desk staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. I immediately felt relaxed and comfortable in the office, which is unusual for me in a dental office. Dr. Lofthus explained necessary procedures very well and thoroughly. Financial plan was flexible and fair, and any questions we had were answered honestly. Waiting time was much shorter than other offices and the staff is upbeat and professional. Dr. Lofthus completed my treatment skillfully and comfortably.
    — Jun 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Lofthus, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Lofthus, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lofthus to family and friends

    Dr. Lofthus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lofthus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Lofthus, DDS.

    About Dr. John Lofthus, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740425016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chief Resident West Los Angeles VAMC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Veterans Adminstration Medical Center In San Francisco|West Los Angeles VA Med Ctr-UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Francisco Va Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UCLA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lofthus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lofthus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lofthus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lofthus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lofthus works at Torrey Pines Periodontal & Implant Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lofthus’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofthus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofthus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lofthus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lofthus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Lofthus, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.