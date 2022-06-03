See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Memphis, TN
Pain Management
5 (204)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Lochemes, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Lochemes works at Titan Orthopedics in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Titan Orthopedics
    795 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 255-6532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 204 ratings
    Patient Ratings (204)
    5 Star
    (190)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2022
    After a fall induced shoulder injury Orthosouth and then Campbell Clinic wanted me to start rehabilitation work. I wanted to know what was precious wrong and that called for a MRI. Both organizations refused the request so I decided to see Dr. Lochemes. After hearing my story he agreed… an MRI was needed and it showed I had 2 small fractures. Rehab would have been terrible for that. So we waited and unfortunately I developed a frozen shoulder. When Dr. Lochemes thought the fractures were healed I started rehab on the frozen shoulder. That’s a very painful situation which can last for years. I was seeing Dr. Lochemes every 2 to 3 weeks and after about 4 months of his care and rehab the arm started to “thaw” out and I rapidly regained motion and the pain virtually went away. Dr. Lochemes was attentive to details, explained everything that was going on in my shoulder and extremely accessible. I think the world of him. I still see him. He will always be my go to orthopedic MD.
    Daniel Walker — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. John Lochemes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831184886
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Campbell Fndn-Univ Of Tn, Orthopedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lochemes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lochemes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lochemes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lochemes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lochemes works at Titan Orthopedics in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lochemes’s profile.

    204 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochemes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochemes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lochemes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lochemes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

