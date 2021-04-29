Dr. John Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Lobo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Urology Surgeons PC1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 942-1660
Urology Surgeons PC4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-4340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Spectrum Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lobo has been very thorough, confident, confidence-inspiring, knowledgeable, etc throughout my biopsy and diagnosis. I'd highly recommend him.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962512699
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Urology
