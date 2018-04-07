See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. John Lobban, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Lobban, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.

Dr. Lobban works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Elkins, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4478
    Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center
    213 Main St, Elkins, WV 26241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 636-5006
    Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Morgantown
    2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-8802
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davis Medical Center
  • Garrett Regional Medical Center
  • Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • UPMC Western Maryland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 07, 2018
    He's one of the best Doctors, He done great with my husband,he though the world of him
    Nancy Keffer in Montrose — Apr 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Lobban, MD
    About Dr. John Lobban, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508953522
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lobban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobban has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobban. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

