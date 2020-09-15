Overview

Dr. John Llewelyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Llewelyn works at Valley OB/GYN Clinic in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Freeland, MI and Frankenmuth, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.