Dr. John Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Liu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Urology of Virginia Pllc225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chesapeake Regional Surgery Center229 Clearfield Ave Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 312-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We recently accompanied our daughter when she saw Dr. Liu. We found him to be very professional, answered all our questions, explained the x-ray, how her condition may have occurred and her options. We have found that the physicians with Urology of Virginia excell in their knowledge and experience. My husband has been a patient with this group for many years and has always received the very best care. Yes, we have waited. but they give the patient time for all their questions, unheard of!
About Dr. John Liu, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
