Dr. John Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. John Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merriam, KS.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
About Dr. John Liu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1255781274
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.