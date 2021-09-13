Overview

Dr. John Liu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at USC Medical Center Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.