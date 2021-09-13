Dr. John Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Liu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Usc Neurosurgeons Inc.1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5720
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Keck Medicine Of USC1450 San Pablo St Ste 5400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5300
Beverly Hills - Urology9033 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu and his team at Keck USC are amazing. After fighting on and off back pain for several years I woke up one day in Jan of 2019 and could hardly move. The pain was an 8 for 24 hrs/day. Couldn't sit or lie down for relief. Not knowing what was going on I went for the MRI at my local network doctors office and referred to the in network neurologist. This place was a mess and I felt like I was in a cattle call. The doctor finally saw me for 10 min, looked at the MRI and immediately scheduled me for a fusion. He never so much as asked any questions about my life and goals post surgery. I just wasn't comfortable with feeling like a # with the seriousness of having fusion. Thank god my niece was working at Keck USC and recommended Dr. Liu. From the 1st consult I paid cash for he was so different wanting to understand who I was as a person, my physical goals, etc. Although it took me a year to change from a HMO to PPO to get coverage at Keck with Dr. Liu, it was worth
About Dr. John Liu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235161449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
