Dr. John Littrell, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. John Littrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Littrell works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Institute - Plano
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 270, Plano, TX 75093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Outstanding surgeon!! Dr. Littrell is kind, efficient, and treated me like a human being. I felt included in my medical decisions, and on the day of my surgery Dr. Littrell explained everything to me. He even worked with me to find pain management that wouldn't make me sick. The icing on the cake is that I wanted an elective procedure done during my necessary surgery and not only was Dr. Littrell on board and totally supportive, he recommended an absolutely amazing gynecologist that he would work with for the procedure. Their offices took care of the coordination of surgery, and everything went beautifully. I'm so incredibly pleased with my experience, and HIGHLY recommend Dr. Littrell.
    About Dr. John Littrell, MD

    General Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1982633723
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor University Med Center
    Baylor University Medical Center
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Littrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Littrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Littrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Littrell works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Littrell’s profile.

    Dr. Littrell has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Littrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

