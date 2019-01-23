Dr. John Lister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lister, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Forbes Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Lister works at
Locations
Div. of Hematology and Cellular Therapy4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR70, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-4484
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lister is a caring genius. I went to him as a second opinion after I was misdiagnosed and treated with chemo at another hospital. I did eventually develop diffuse large b-cell and tcell lymphoma. Without hesitation he attacked the lymphoma with aggressive chemo and arranged for two surgeries. He then performed an allogeneic stem cell transplant. Dr. Lister eliminated the scare. His caring demeanor and his profound expertise cured me. His sense of humor is greatly appreciated.
About Dr. John Lister, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1649276171
Education & Certifications
- Ontario Cancer Inst
- McGill U
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lister works at
Dr. Lister has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.