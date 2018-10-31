Dr. John Lippelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lippelman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lippelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Lippelman works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Tampa, Florida508 S Habana Ave Ste 220, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 725-6117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippelman?
I've been with the Good Doctor for over twenty years. His level of care only gets better. He takes the time to listen to me and then takes the necessary course of treatment.
About Dr. John Lippelman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134198583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lippelman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lippelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippelman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.