Dr. John Lipham, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lipham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
USC University Hospital1510 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6868
Hoag-USC Surgical Center for Digestive Disease520 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Miracle worker!!!! BEST DR IVE BEEN TREATED BY AND IVE BEEN TO MANY!! Absolutely fantastic. This man is a miracle worker, an Angel amongst us. Saved my life from stage 3 esophageal cancer and he and his team have continued the absolute best treatment for 3 years since the esophagectomy he performed on me.
About Dr. John Lipham, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipham works at
Dr. Lipham has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipham speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.