Overview

Dr. John Lipham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Lipham works at USC Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.