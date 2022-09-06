Dr. John Lipani is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lipani is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Morristown Office95 Madison Ave Ste 409, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 435-7700
Princeton Neurological Surgery3836 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
I had an excellent visit with Dr. Lipani. He was very patient and thorough in explaining my care. Always picked up the phone when I called. My surgery went very well! I would recommend him as one of the TOP NEUROSURGEON in NEW JERSEY!! Thank you Dr. LIPANI!!
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275612111
- Stanford University Hospitals and Clinics
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Medical College
- Columbia College Of P&S At Mmh
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Tulane University
Dr. Lipani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipani.
