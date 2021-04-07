See All General Dentists in Medford, OR
Dr. John Linstrom, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Linstrom, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Linstrom works at John R. Linstrom DDS in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John R Linstrom DDS PC
    1605 E BARNETT RD, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-4583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Composite Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Composite Fillings

Broken Tooth
Cavity
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Composite Fillings
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Dental Implant
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Porcelain Veneers
Restoration of Dental Implants
Root Canal
Root Planing
Teeth Scaling
Teeth Whitening
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Decay
Tooth Discoloration
Toothache
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 07, 2021
Every person I encounter at Dr Linstrom's office is friendly and cheerful. My cleanings with Sienna feel like time spent with a friend. She is thorough, but gentle, which I always appreciate. I never dread my dentist appointments now.
Shawnah — Apr 07, 2021
About Dr. John Linstrom, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861582199
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Linstrom, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Linstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Linstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Linstrom works at John R. Linstrom DDS in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Linstrom’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Linstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linstrom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

