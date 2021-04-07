Dr. John Linstrom, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Linstrom, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Linstrom, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Linstrom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John R Linstrom DDS PC1605 E BARNETT RD, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-4583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linstrom?
Every person I encounter at Dr Linstrom's office is friendly and cheerful. My cleanings with Sienna feel like time spent with a friend. She is thorough, but gentle, which I always appreciate. I never dread my dentist appointments now.
About Dr. John Linstrom, DDS
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861582199
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linstrom works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Linstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.