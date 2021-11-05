See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. John L'Insalata, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John L'Insalata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. L'Insalata works at Orthopaedic Surgical Consultant in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Surgical Consultant
    25 Manor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-5565
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John L'Insalata, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518921055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Sports Medicine Dept.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Manhattan College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John L'Insalata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. L'Insalata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. L'Insalata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. L'Insalata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. L'Insalata works at Orthopaedic Surgical Consultant in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. L'Insalata’s profile.

    Dr. L'Insalata has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. L'Insalata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. L'Insalata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. L'Insalata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. L'Insalata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. L'Insalata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.