Dr. John Linn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Linn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
Center for Pelvic Health - Glenbrook Medical Building2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1700
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
NorthShore University HealthSystem9301 Golf Rd Ste 302, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 570-1700
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
I had two hernias repaired by Dr. Linn roughly five weeks ago. This was done at Glenbrook Hospital. The surgery went very smoothly, and there was very little pain after the procedure. In fact, I did not even need the prescription pain killers that were offered. I stayed home the next day, mainly as a precaution, then began resuming my normal activities after that. However, I avoiding cardio workouts and lifting anything over 20 pounds until after my follow up visit with the doctor. Now I am doing all of normal activities, including workouts, without any pain or feeling anything unusual. I am happy with the results. The only glitch was that after the procedure, I had difficulty urinating. I have moderate BPH and urination usually takes some effort for me. In this case, the types of anesthesia used, both general and local, took many hours to wear off. For me, it was roughly 8 to 10 hours before normal urination was fully restored. This is something people with BPH should be aware of.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750538880
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
- Med Coll of WI
- General Surgery
