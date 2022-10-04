See All General Surgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. John Linn, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Linn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Linn works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  2. 2
    Center for Pelvic Health - Glenbrook Medical Building
    2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  3. 3
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  4. 4
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9301 Golf Rd Ste 302, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I had two hernias repaired by Dr. Linn roughly five weeks ago. This was done at Glenbrook Hospital. The surgery went very smoothly, and there was very little pain after the procedure. In fact, I did not even need the prescription pain killers that were offered. I stayed home the next day, mainly as a precaution, then began resuming my normal activities after that. However, I avoiding cardio workouts and lifting anything over 20 pounds until after my follow up visit with the doctor. Now I am doing all of normal activities, including workouts, without any pain or feeling anything unusual. I am happy with the results. The only glitch was that after the procedure, I had difficulty urinating. I have moderate BPH and urination usually takes some effort for me. In this case, the types of anesthesia used, both general and local, took many hours to wear off. For me, it was roughly 8 to 10 hours before normal urination was fully restored. This is something people with BPH should be aware of.
    RLB - Wheeling — Oct 04, 2022
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linn accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linn has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

