Dr. John Link, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Link works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Orange
    230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Link, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245281211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc Med Center
    Residency
    • Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Link has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Link works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Link’s profile.

    Dr. Link has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.