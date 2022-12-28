Dr. John Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Link, MD
Overview
Dr. John Link, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Link works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Orange230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Link?
He knew my chart. He was extremely knowledgeable and warm. He answered all my questions. I really like him.
About Dr. John Link, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245281211
Education & Certifications
- Usc Med Center
- Meml Hospital
- Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Link has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Link accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Link using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Link works at
Dr. Link has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Link speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.