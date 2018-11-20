Dr. John Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lindsey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lindsey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Lindsey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UTHealth Neurosciences Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsey?
I have been seeing Dr. Lindsey since 2009. He’s a great doctor. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Lindsey, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003846619
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Dr. Lindsey has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.