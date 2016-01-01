Dr. John Lindsay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lindsay, DPM
Dr. John Lindsay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.
Gateway Medical Group - Foot And Ankle307 Henry St Ste 317, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-9623
Saint Anthony's Physician Group2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 300, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-0227
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St. John's Detroit Riverview Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
