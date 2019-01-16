Overview

Dr. John Lindner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Lindner works at Clark Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Scottsburg, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.