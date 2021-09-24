Dr. John Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Urology, PC3303 S Lindsay Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 507-9600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I am so impressed with Sunrise. The nurse made me feel so comfortable and Dr. Lin is very professional. I highly recommend Sunrise Urology.
About Dr. John Lin, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1467494435
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U Sch Med/St Louis U Hosp
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Epididymitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.