Dr. John Limperis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Limperis works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.