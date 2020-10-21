Dr. John Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State U/detroit Med Center
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Macomb43331 COMMONS DR, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-5410
Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion16151 19 Mile Rd Ste 300, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, great surgeon. Explains well and listens to all questions!
About Dr. John Lim, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1407970585
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U/detroit Med Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Lim speaks Mandarin.
