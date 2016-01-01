Dr. John Lien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with St Mary's Hospital|St Marys Medical Center
Dr. Lien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John H. Lien MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 330, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 547-3452
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lien?
About Dr. John Lien, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1932291648
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Hospital|St Marys Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lien works at
Dr. Lien has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.