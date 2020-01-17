Dr. John Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Liao, MD
Overview
Dr. John Liao, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Most understanding, compassionate oncologist I have ever met (and unfortunately due to the big C, I've met several). He's intelligent and truly caring and does not have any of the arrogance I have encountered in some doctors. I notice the nurses and staff enjoy working with him because of his easy-going yet extremely competent demeanor. Overall, I feel very unlucky to have to deal with cancer but quite lucky to be treated by Dr. Liao.
About Dr. John Liao, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730389057
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gynecological Oncology
