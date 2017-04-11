Overview

Dr. John Lewis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.