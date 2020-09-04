Overview

Dr. John Lewis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Southside Primary Care Plus in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.