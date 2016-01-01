Overview

Dr. John Levine, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.