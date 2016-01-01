See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Hematology & Oncology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Levine, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Lymphoma Evaluation
Acute Leukemia
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Lymphoma Evaluation

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. John Levine, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1720098353
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell U|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Chldns Hosp Los Angeles
    • Chldns Hosp Los Angeles
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    Dr. Levine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

