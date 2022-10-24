Dr. John Levin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Levin, DPM
Dr. John Levin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine|William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 794-4197
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4196Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been putting off foot surgery for years and I wish I had done it years ago with Dr. Levin. He is a patient, kind and caring doctor and my results are perfect!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Doctors Hospital of Denver
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine|William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
