Overview

Dr. John Leung, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Leung works at Boston Specialists in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.