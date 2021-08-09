See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boston, MA
Dr. John Leung, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Leung, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Leung works at Boston Specialists in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Food Allergy Center
    65 Harrison Ave Ste 201, Boston, MA 02111 (617) 636-5000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology
    800 Washington St # Proger, Boston, MA 02111 (617) 636-5883

  Tufts Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Food Poisoning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Food Poisoning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Gastritis

Food Poisoning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood Allergy Testing
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Impedance Testing
Itchy Skin
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Patch Testing
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Biliary Drainage
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Combined Immunity Deficiency
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Down Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Eye Infections
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hemochromatosis
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr Leung is an excellent physician
    — Aug 09, 2021
    About Dr. John Leung, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leung has seen patients for Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

