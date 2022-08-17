See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Dr. John Lesher, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Lesher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Stanly and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lesher works at Carolina Neurosurgery Spine Associates in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 831-4100
  2. 2
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    110 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 792-2672
  3. 3
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Stanly
  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Lesher for about 10 years and I’ve never been disappointed in the service I received, and the timely manner of getting in to see him, great doctor
    Martha cheek — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. John Lesher, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063440634
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Sports Medicine
