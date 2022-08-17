Overview

Dr. John Lesher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Stanly and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lesher works at Carolina Neurosurgery Spine Associates in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.