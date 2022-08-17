Dr. John Lesher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lesher, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lesher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Stanly and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lesher works at
Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 831-4100
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA110 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 792-2672
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Lesher for about 10 years and I’ve never been disappointed in the service I received, and the timely manner of getting in to see him, great doctor
About Dr. John Lesher, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Sports Medicine
