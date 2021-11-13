Dr. John Leroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leroy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Leroy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Leroy works at
Locations
-
1
John L. LeRoy, M.D., FACS, PC5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 375, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-0840
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leroy?
Dr. John LeRoy is the most authentic, down-to-earth, stern “cosmetic plastic surgeon” I have ever seen or heard. I used to laugh when I would listen to an advertisement about “the Band-Aid Facelift.” Then, my husband and I visited friends in Aspen, Colorado, who are older than us. I noticed at dinner that she has a jawline of a 30-year-old. So I asked what her secret was. She told me about this doctor. How he did a mini facelift on her while she was wide awake —45 minutes on one side and 45 on the other, I listened profoundly. That’s how good she looks! —so natural. I was always adamant about plastic surgery after having had many mishaps in my life, not wanting to look “plastic” or be put to sleep in vain, lol. But, eventually, after a significant amount of prolonged stress, I noticed my face beginning to droop, so I did it; I dove in and swam, and it was amazing! At first, the doctor almost turned me away for refusing to take pain medication following my surgery, but I quickl
About Dr. John Leroy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669431755
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Med College Ga/Talmadge Hospital
- Cooper Hosp/Rutgers U
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Clemson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leroy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leroy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leroy works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.