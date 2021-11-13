See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. John Leroy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Leroy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Leroy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Leroy works at John L. LeRoy, M.D., FACS, PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Stewart, MD
Dr. Joel Stewart, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Frederick Durden, MD
Dr. Frederick Durden, MD
8 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Locations

  1. 1
    John L. LeRoy, M.D., FACS, PC
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 375, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 843-0840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leroy?

    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr. John LeRoy is the most authentic, down-to-earth, stern “cosmetic plastic surgeon” I have ever seen or heard. I used to laugh when I would listen to an advertisement about “the Band-Aid Facelift.” Then, my husband and I visited friends in Aspen, Colorado, who are older than us. I noticed at dinner that she has a jawline of a 30-year-old. So I asked what her secret was. She told me about this doctor. How he did a mini facelift on her while she was wide awake —45 minutes on one side and 45 on the other, I listened profoundly. That’s how good she looks! —so natural. I was always adamant about plastic surgery after having had many mishaps in my life, not wanting to look “plastic” or be put to sleep in vain, lol. But, eventually, after a significant amount of prolonged stress, I noticed my face beginning to droop, so I did it; I dove in and swam, and it was amazing! At first, the doctor almost turned me away for refusing to take pain medication following my surgery, but I quickl
    julie Somers — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Leroy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Leroy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leroy to family and friends

    Dr. Leroy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leroy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Leroy, MD.

    About Dr. John Leroy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669431755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Ga/Talmadge Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp/Rutgers U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Leroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leroy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leroy works at John L. LeRoy, M.D., FACS, PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Leroy’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Leroy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.