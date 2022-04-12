Dr. John Leppard III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leppard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leppard III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Leppard III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Leppard III works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic and Sports Associates205 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-0070Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leppard III?
Dr Leppard repaired my bicep tendon after a ski accident via surgery. He was great from the beginning to the end. Explained to me what actually happened and how he was going to repair it. Took the time to show me visualization of the injury and repair as well before I had surgery. Surgery was done fantastically and I’m well on the way to recovery after such a haphazard injury (tore the tendon from my forearm bone.) Highly recommend
About Dr. John Leppard III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1184647497
Education & Certifications
- Ind Hand Ctr/St Vincent's Hosp
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leppard III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leppard III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leppard III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leppard III works at
Dr. Leppard III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leppard III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Leppard III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leppard III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leppard III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leppard III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.