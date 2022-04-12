Overview

Dr. John Leppard III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Leppard III works at Orthopedic and Sports Associates in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.