Dr. John Lepi, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lepi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Locations
Northland Hearing Centers Inc830 Bethesda Dr Ste 1, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 452-6778
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Lepi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497855027
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Lepi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepi has seen patients for Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepi.
