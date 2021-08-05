Dr. John Lepage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lepage, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lepage, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5300 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-7536
Proscan Imaging of Troy LLC45 S STANFIELD RD, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 339-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I see Dr. LePage. We are very pleased with his skillful care and his personable nature. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. John Lepage, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepage speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.