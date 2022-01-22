See All Otolaryngologists in Maywood, IL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Leonetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital

Dr. Leonetti works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Loyola University Medical Center
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153
(888) 584-7888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cholesteatoma
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cholesteatoma

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 22, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Leonetti for years. His staff has always been kind, friendly and helpful. All of my appointments were not rushed and Dr Leonetti always answers my questions as well as explaining what is going on. No other Dr that I have gone to has helped my hearing issues until I went to Dr Leonetti. I come from out of state but it is well worth my time.
    Pam — Jan 22, 2022
    About Dr. John Leonetti, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1962489823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Fell-House Ear Inst
    Residency
    Internship
    Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
