Dr. John Leone, MD
Overview
Dr. John Leone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leone is a great surgeon. He transplanted a kidney into me and my sister. We had very successful transplant surgeries. Great bedside manner. Very knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend him. Aloha Lori Lyons
About Dr. John Leone, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1457354490
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Department of Surgery
- Univ Of Mn Med Sch, General Surgery
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leone has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.