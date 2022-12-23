Dr. John Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leonard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Leonard, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leonard is a renowned clinician and researcher - he provides excellent medical care in a caring, compassionate, friendly and down to earth way. He answers any and all questions very clearly. I give him the highest recommendation - he is tops! His physician assistant Orel Agami and his executive assistant Anne Marie are terrific too. The whole team is very responsive and on the ball!
About Dr. John Leonard, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1992892079
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Hodgkin's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leonard speaks Hungarian.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
