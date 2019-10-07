Dr. John Leibach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leibach, MD
Overview
Dr. John Leibach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Leibach works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 534-5701Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor. Always takes time to answer your questions and doesn’t seem like you are just a number.
About Dr. John Leibach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104841840
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Shands Hospital
- University of Florida - Shands Hospital
- University of Florida - Shands Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibach has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.