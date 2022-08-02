Dr. John Legge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Legge, MD
Overview
Dr. John Legge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.
Locations
Desert Care Network Neurology1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always impressed how caring, concerned and patience Dr. Legge is with our family during my brother’s appointments. He answers all of our questions, no matter how small, and makes sure that we understand what’s taking place at all times. He explains what our role is to help our brother function at his highest capability. Dr. Legge fully and simply explains his findings and concerns about our brother’s condition. His staff are capable, caring and great about responding to any inquiries we may have following our visits. We highly recommend Dr. Legge.
About Dr. John Legge, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Legge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legge.
